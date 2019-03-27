13-old migrant’s son awarded Italian citizenship for saving his classmates

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A 13-year old boy who saved 50 of his classmates from an alleged school bus hijacker will be granted Italian citizenship, deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

The school bus was hijacked by 47-year old Ousseynou Sy, who told the children “no one will survive.” When the driver picked up the children’s’ phones Ramy Shehata, whose parents are from Egypt, hid his phone and pretended to pray while calling his father.

The bus was identified by the police before the driver could set it on fire after having previously doused the vehicle with petrol. Shehata and 50 other children escaped the vehicle by jumping through the rear window.

According to the head of the counter-terrorism at Milan’s prosecutor office the Senegalese-born Sy has no links to any terrorist organisation. Questions, however, have arisen as to how Sy was able to accompany children after having already been convicted for sexual assault and drunk driving.

Shehata’s family immigrated to Italy in 2001. He was born in Italy, but under Italian law children born to immigrant parents are not eligible for citizenship until they turn 18.

In a statement to Il Fato Quotidiano, Salvini said the boy will be rewarded with citizenship for his act. “Yes to citizenship for Ramy because it’s as if he were my son and he showed he understood the values of this country,” Salvini said.