112 Day : New technological solutions for emergency calls

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Tomorrow, 11 February, the EU will be celebrating the Day of the European Single Emergency Number, 112. In 1991, the legislation enabling all citizens of EU Member States to call 112 in case of an emergency was introduced. Since then, much progress has been achieved in improving this service, and the current year brings more significant advancements in regards to the responsiveness of the service. A report was published today, showing progress has been made in establishing a caller’s exact location in various Member States, such as Lithuania, the UK, and Estonia. European statistics have shown that every year, around 300.000 of callers are not able to explain their exact location because of their health, lack of knowledge, or very high levels of stress. In order to help solve this issue, the EU has financed the HELP 112 project, which has recently saved a number of lives by testing the use of the Global Network Satellite System (GNSS), which strives to improve the localization of callers in Lithuania, the UK, Italy, and parts of Austria.

The Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip, has expressed his warm welcome for the important step that has been taken by the HELP 112 project in making the lives of EU citizens lives safer and decreasing their distress. In addition, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, the Commissioner responsible for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship, and SMEs, highlighted the importance of satellite navigation in pinpointing exact locations and saving lives, calling attention to Europe’s own satellite system, Galileo, declaring that “The launch of Galileo’s initial services and first Galileo smartphones available on the market show how space data is making a difference in daily lives of EU citizens.”