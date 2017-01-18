10 European Parliament Vice-Presidents elected in first round – McGuiness tops list

Following the election of the President where Antonio Tajani was named as the successor of Martin Schulz, MEPs voted on Wednesday morning for the 14 Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament in a secret vote.
In order to secure a spot, each of the 15 candidates needed to win the absolute majority of valid votes cast in the first or second ballots to be elected. In the third round, the best-scoring candidates took up the remaining seats.
Round 1 of voting: 680 members voted, 62 invalid/spoiled votes, 618 valid votes cast.
Required votes to be elected in the first round: 310
The candidates elected in the first round, in order of precedence and votes are:
Mairead McGuinness (IE, EPP) 466 votes
Bogusław Liberadzki (PL, S&D) 378 votes
David Sassoli (IT, S&D) 377 votes
Rainer Wieland (DE, EPP) 336 votes
Sylvie Guillaume (FR, S&D) 335 votes
Ryszard Czarnecki (PL, ECR) 328 votes
Ramón Luis Valcarcel (ES, EPP) 323 votes
Evelyne Gebhardt (DE, S&D) 315 votes
Pavel Telička (CZ, ALDE) 313 votes
Ildikó Gall-Pelcz (HU, EPP) 310 votes
Not elected in first round:
Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (DE, ALDE) 308 votes
Ulrike Lunacek (AT, Greens/EFA) 291 votes
Ioan Mircea Pasçu (RO, S&D) 282 votes
Dimitrios Papadimoulis (EL, GUE/NGL) 274 votes
Indrek Tarand (ET, Candidate nominated by at least 38 MEPs) 220 votes
This article will be updated after the second round results are announced.
The order of precedence of Vice-Presidents reflects the scores achieved by the 14 best scoring candidates. MEPs had as many votes to cast in each round as there were places to be filled. To cast a valid vote, MEPs had to vote for at least half-plus-one candidates. In the first round where there were fifteen candidates, this would be eight.