10 European Parliament Vice-Presidents elected in first round – McGuiness tops list

Following the election of the President where Antonio Tajani was named as the successor of Martin Schulz, MEPs voted on Wednesday morning for the 14 Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament in a secret vote.

In order to secure a spot, each of the 15 candidates needed to win the absolute majority of valid votes cast in the first or second ballots to be elected. In the third round, the best-scoring candidates took up the remaining seats.

Round 1 of voting: 680 members voted, 62 invalid/spoiled votes, 618 valid votes cast.

Required votes to be elected in the first round: 310

The candidates elected in the first round, in order of precedence and votes are:

Mairead McGuinness (IE, EPP) 466 votes

Bogusław Liberadzki (PL, S&D) 378 votes

David Sassoli (IT, S&D) 377 votes

Rainer Wieland (DE, EPP) 336 votes

Sylvie Guillaume (FR, S&D) 335 votes

Ryszard Czarnecki (PL, ECR) 328 votes

Ramón Luis Valcarcel (ES, EPP) 323 votes

Evelyne Gebhardt (DE, S&D) 315 votes

Pavel Telička (CZ, ALDE) 313 votes

Ildikó Gall-Pelcz (HU, EPP) 310 votes

Not elected in first round:

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (DE, ALDE) 308 votes

Ulrike Lunacek (AT, Greens/EFA) 291 votes

Ioan Mircea Pasçu (RO, S&D) 282 votes

Dimitrios Papadimoulis (EL, GUE/NGL) 274 votes

Indrek Tarand (ET, Candidate nominated by at least 38 MEPs) 220 votes

This article will be updated after the second round results are announced.

The order of precedence of Vice-Presidents reflects the scores achieved by the 14 best scoring candidates. MEPs had as many votes to cast in each round as there were places to be filled. To cast a valid vote, MEPs had to vote for at least half-plus-one candidates. In the first round where there were fifteen candidates, this would be eight.