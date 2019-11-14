After 7 years of preparation, the European Registry for Internet Domains (EURid) launches .ευ, the Greek equivalent of .eu top-level domain name.

Users will have the opportunity to create a domain name in full Greek script, such as ευρώ.ευ (euro.eu), while existing domain names with Greek characters under .eu will have 3 years to convert to the new extension.

The creation of the new domain name reflects EU Commission’s commitment to multilingualism and to the promotion of the European identity across the continent. While the Commission’s plans to enable registration of websites under the .eu domain using Cyrillic and Greek scripts first started in 2009, the Cyrillic .ею extension was only launched in June 2016.

So far, 3.7 million EU citizens and businesses are using a domain name under the reliable and secure .eu extension and its attractiveness is expected to be further strengthened. The creation of the Greek extension marks a significant step towards the growth of EU’s top-level domain name in non-Latin scripts, as it now allows the use of all characters in Bulgarian, Greek and Cypriot language.

The official launch of the the “ευ” extension will be made during a kick-off event on 14 November in Athens.